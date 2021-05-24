Home

Zelensky: 'The sea will not be calm for them'

March 26, 2022 12:20 pm
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. [Source: The Times of Israel]

In his nightly Facebook address, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky argues that the country has struck “powerful blows” to invading forces.

“Over the past week, our heroic Armed Forces have dealt powerful blows to the enemy. Significant losses,” he says.

“They say that the Minister of Defence of Russia has disappeared somewhere,” he adds, referring to the reported disappearance of Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, who has not been seen in public since 11 March.

Shoigu did, however, appear for a few seconds on Thursday after a nearly two-week absence in a televised meeting Putin was holding with government ministers.

“I am grateful to our defenders who showed the occupiers that the sea will not be calm for them even when there is no storm. Because there will be fire,” Zelensky added ominously.

“By restraining Russia’s actions, our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: talk is necessary. Meaningful. Urgent. Fair. For the sake of the result, not for the sake of the delay.”

Zelensky added that the suffering in Mariupol is worsening, as tens of thousands of people are trapped without food, water or heat.

“The situation in the city remains tragic. Absolutely tragic. The Russian military does not allow any humanitarian aid into the city,” said Zelensky.

