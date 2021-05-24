Zelensky tells Spain to pull its companies out of Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the Spanish parliament that Spanish companies still operating in Russia should withdraw from the country.

He also cited the 1937 bombing of the Basque town of Guernica by Nazi warplanes when he addressed the parliament earlier today.

Following his address to the UN, he appeared in front of MPs in Madrid on a video link to contemplate the current situation where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are living in fear without water, food or medicine.

Article continues after advertisement

Zelensky also said Europe must impose tougher sanctions to force Russia to seek peace.