Zelensky: Situation in Mariupol still severe

Following the news that Russia has given Ukraine’s fighters in Mariupol hours to lay down their arms, what has Ukraine said about the fate of the city?

On Saturday Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that Ukrainian forces held control of just a small portion of Mariupol, saying his government was in daily contact with those defenders.

The situation was extremely severe, Reuters quoted the president as saying.

But he did not address Russia’s claims that its military had cleared out Ukrainian forces from almost all of the besieged port city, except for those holding out inside the Azovstal factory – a massive iron and steel plant on the outskirts.

A spokesman for Russia’s defence ministry said some 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers were inside the plant, their exit blocked by Russian troops, according to the state news agency Tass. The BBC has not independently confirmed these reports.