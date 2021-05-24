Home

World

Zelensky says Russian reeling from 'powerful blows'

| @BBCWorld
March 26, 2022 5:00 pm
[Source: BBC News]

A high-ranking American official has said Russian troops are not preparing to storm the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The official spoke to a group of reporters in Warsaw, on condition of anonymity.

The official says Russia has carried out 1,250 rocket launches since it began its invasion of Ukraine adding that Russian military aircraft have begun to fly more frequently, making up to 300 sorties a day.

Article continues after advertisement

The fighting for the village of Makarov near Kyiv continues; and officials say Russian troops did not advance in the attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city; Russian troops stopped 15km from Mykolaiv in an attempt to cut the southern city off from Ukrainian support.

Earlier, a Pentagon source reported that the Ukrainian military could regain control of Kherson.

Russia claimed control over the southern Ukrainian city in early March.

