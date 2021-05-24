World
Zelensky praises allied response
BBC
February 2, 2022 6:32 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Western backing in the face of Russia’s military build-up and announced an expansion of the army.
He was speaking during visits by British, Polish, and Dutch leaders.
Zelensky told parliament a new “format of political co-operation” was being created with the UK and Poland.
Poland has promised defensive weaponry including drones and anti-aircraft missiles but also humanitarian aid.
Poland has said it is preparing for a potential big influx of Ukrainian refugees if Russia attacks.
