Zelensky praises allied response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Western backing in the face of Russia’s military build-up and announced an expansion of the army.

He was speaking during visits by British, Polish, and Dutch leaders.

Zelensky told parliament a new “format of political co-operation” was being created with the UK and Poland.

Poland has promised defensive weaponry including drones and anti-aircraft missiles but also humanitarian aid.

Poland has said it is preparing for a potential big influx of Ukrainian refugees if Russia attacks.