World

Zelensky on fears of chemical weapons being used by Russia

AP NEWS
April 12, 2022 1:00 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more severe sanctions against Russia to prevent it from using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

In a video address published on Tuesday, Zelensky condemned separatists’ statements calling for the use of “chemical forces” against Ukrainian troops defending Mariupol.

Donetsk People’s Republic militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said on Russian State TV that in order to defeat Ukrainian forces that have been holding out against Russian assaults in the area of the Azovstal Metallurgy plant, it was necessary to approach “chemical troops who will find a way to smoke out molls from their holes”.



Zelensky called on the European Union for a new, tougher sanctions package against Russia “such that not even a word about weapons of mass destruction from the Russian side will be made.”

He also once again urged European leaders to ban Russian oil.

“Any new sanctions package against Russia that doesn’t concern oil will be perceived with a smile in Russia,” he said.

The head of the separatist rebel government in Donetsk said Ukrainian forces had lost control of the port area of Mariupol.

Zelensky called for more weapons supplies, including jets, heavily armoured vehicles, and artillery that could help in liberating Mariupol.

He also gave a stark picture of the situation regarding mines and booby traps left behind by retreating Russian forces.

“Occupiers left mines everywhere, in captured buildings, on the streets, in the fields,” Zelensky stated.

“They mined people’s property, cars, and doors. They were deliberately doing everything to make the return to these areas after de-occupation as dangerous as possible,” he added.

