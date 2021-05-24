Home

World

Zelensky describes 'torture of whole nation'

| @BBCWorld
April 4, 2022 7:00 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (From Left), United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Russian invasion of his country as involving “the torture of the whole nation”.

Speaking to CBS News through a translator, Zelensky says the people of Ukraine do not want to be subdued by Russia and are being destroyed and exterminated as a result.

Asked directly whether Russia’s actions constitute genocide, he says: “Indeed, this is genocide.

Article continues after advertisement

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an independent investigation into alleged killings in Bucha – the town near Kyiv where bodies were found discarded on a road.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, he said: “I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine.

A statement released by the United Nations Human Rights Office also raised the possibility that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine.

It said it was important that all bodies be exhumed and identified “so that relatives can be informed, and that the exact cause of death be established to help ensure accountability and justice”.

