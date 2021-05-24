Home

Zelensky asks US lawmakers for help getting weapons

CNN
March 6, 2022 11:00 am

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeated a call for a no-fly zone over his country in a video-link address to nearly 300 US lawmakers.

He also called for a ban on imports of Russian oil and pleaded for Russian-made fighter jets, which his country’s pilots know how to fly, to help fight the enemy advance in his country.

In response, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he’d help the Biden administration to facilitate their transfer from Eastern Europe

Zelensky also underscored the need for additional military support and humanitarian aid, but two of his other requests have already been rejected by the US.

Firstly, the no-fly zone which, while cutting off Russian air support, would also risk drawing Nato allies into the conflict.

And secondly, the ban on the import of Russian oil which the Biden administration fears could further inflate the price of petrol.

