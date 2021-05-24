Zelensky: An unlikely wartime leader

Three years ago, he was a comedian with no political experience. Today, he is leading his country’s defence against an invasion and has emerged as an unlikely war leader.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has surprised some of his toughest critics by rallying the nation with his addresses and video selfies.

He has given voice to Ukrainian anger and defiance of Russian aggression.

The 44-year-old law graduate, whose candidacy for president was initially seen by some as a joke, has appeared dignified and resolute in the face of crisis.

Each of his public broadcasts has struck the right note for Ukrainians who need a commander-in-chief to lead them through this upheaval.