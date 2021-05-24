Home

World

Zaporizhzhia power plant on fire, mayor says

AlJAZEERA
March 4, 2022 12:36 pm
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces guards a checkpoint at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Russian forces are battling for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south and closing in on the country’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian tanks and infantry on Thursday entered Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper  River that accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

Its Mayor says a big Russian convoy is approaching the city and urged residents not to leave their homes.



The International Atomic Energy Agency in a statement says that Russian infantry troops were moving towards the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a few kilometres from Enerhodar.

The Director-General says the situation is “critical” and called on the military forces on the ground to refrain from violence near the site.

The IAEA continues to consult with Ukraine and others with a view to provide maximum possible assistance to the country as it seeks to maintain nuclear safety and security in the current difficult circumstances.

The fighting came as a second round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

