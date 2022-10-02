Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant chief detained by Russians: Kyiv

Ihor Murashov [Source: BBC]

Russian troops have detained the director of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator Enerhoatom says.

It says Ihor Murashov was held as his car was on its way from the facility to the nearby town of Enerhodar at about 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday.

He was then blindfolded and is believed to have been taken to a prison facility in Enerhodar, Enerhoatom’s president told the BBC.

Russia has not commented.

Moscow seized Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in March, and kept on its Ukrainian staff.

Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of repeatedly shelling the plant, amid global concerns that this could lead to a major radiation incident in Europe.