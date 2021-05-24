Young brothers found in Amazon after nearly four weeks

Two young indigenous boys rescued after almost four weeks lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest have been found and taken to hospital.

The two ages eight and six, got lost trying to catch small birds in the jungle near on February 18th.

A local tree cutter found them by chance on Tuesday.

They are expected to make a full recovery after being treated in the hospital for malnourishment.

After the boys disappeared, hundreds of residents spent weeks looking for them.

But lost during the rainy season of the Amazon – a time which makes walking and moving in the jungle even more difficult than usual – they were nowhere to be found.

Emergency services decided to call off the search on 24 February, but locals continued to search for the boys.