Yemen war: Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes

A warplane belonging to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has crashed in the northern province of al-Jawf.

A coalition spokesman confirmed that a Saudi Tornado fighter jet had “fallen” while carrying out a support mission near Yemeni army units, according to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they shot down the plane on Friday night.

The United Nations said 31 civilians were killed in Saudi air strikes in al-Jawf on Saturday.

A statement from the office of the UN’s resident coordinator for Yemen said “preliminary field reports” indicated that at least 12 others were injured in the strikes.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement since 2015. It intervened after the Houthis ousted the internationally-recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.