Xi Jinping announces third term in power and new top team

[Source: The Japan Times]

Xi Jinping has a third term as China’s leader, in a break with recent precedent.

He has also introduced his new top team – which includes former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang as the new premier.

The closing ceremony saw Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao being escorted out, apparently unwillingly, with state media later saying he had not been well.

Article continues after advertisement

Xi, 69, is arguably the most powerful party chief since the first communist-era leader Mao Zedong who died in 1976.