'Wuhan whistleblower' remembered one year on

Tributes have been paid on social media in China commemorating a doctor who raised the alarm about the country’s coronavirus outbreak, one year after he died with Covid-19.

Thousands paid tribute to Li Wenliang ahead of the first anniversary of his death on 7 February 2020.

He died after contracting Covid-19 while treating patients in Wuhan.

Dr Li had tried to warn fellow medics of a disease that looked like Sars – another deadly coronavirus.

But he was told by police to “stop making false comments” and was investigated for “spreading rumours”.

Dr Li was an eye doctor at a hospital in Wuhan – the central Chinese city where the first case of the coronavirus was detected at the end of 2019.

Dr Li’s death prompted a rare wave of grief and public anger over the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

As hospitals filled up in Wuhan, the government was accused of downplaying the severity of the virus and concealing the extent of its spread.

Only when anger reached fever pitch was Dr Li exonerated and honoured as a hero by the Chinese government.

Since then, more than 105 million people have been infected with coronavirus and 2.3 million have died with Covid-19 worldwide.