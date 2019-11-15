Wuhan: Virus-hit Chinese city to shut public transport

Wuhan, a Chinese city of nearly nine million people, is to temporarily shut public transport amid a virus outbreak.

Those living in the city have been advised not to leave, in a week when millions of Chinese are travelling for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers.

Bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance transport networks will shut down from 1000 local time on 23 January.

Those living in the city had already been told to avoid crowds and minimise public gatherings.

The outbreak has killed 17 people, and there are more than 500 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in a seafood market that “conducted illegal transactions of wild animals”, authorities said.