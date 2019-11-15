Wuhan scientist would 'welcome' visit probing lab leak theory

A Chinese scientist at the centre of unsubstantiated claims that the coronavirus leaked from her lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan has told the BBC she is open to “any kind of visit” to rule it out.

The surprise statement from Prof Shi Zhengli comes as a World Health Organization team prepares to travel to Wuhan next month to begin its investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

The remote district of Tongguan, in China’s south-western province of Yunnan, is hard to reach at the best of times.

