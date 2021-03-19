Worst flooding in decades sweeps away homes and animals

Homes, roads and livestock have been washed away or cut off in Australia as the country faces its worst flooding in decades.

Parts of New South Wales have seen almost 1m of rain and more is forecast with the peak coming on Tuesday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and troops deployed as the government warned the floods were extremely dangerous.

Millions in most of the country are under weather warnings.

No deaths have been reported which New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian called a “miracle given what we have been through”. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told MPs there was “serious risk still ahead”

Some 18,000 people have been evacuated so far in the state, including a 37-year-old woman in labour who was airlifted after being trapped by the flooding west of Sydney .