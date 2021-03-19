Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

A suspected suicide bomb attack outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar has left 14 people wounded.

Police said an explosion erupted as two attackers tried to enter the church on Palm Sunday, the first day of Easter.

A destroyed motorbike and body parts were found at the scene and police said the two attackers had died.

Militant Islamists have attacked churches in the past but no group has yet said it was behind the bombing.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo condemned the attack as “act of terror” and said he had ordered the chief of police to investigate those responsible.

“I call on everyone to fight against terror and radicalism, which go against religious values,” the president said.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas urged police to increase security measures at places of worship.

During a Palm Sunday mass at the Vatican, Pope Francis offered a prayer for the victims of the attack.