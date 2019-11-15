Worldwide death toll surges past 5,000

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surged past 5,000 with the total infected cases also rising to more than 140,000.

The infection continues to spread prompting different countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis.

The World Health Organization’s latest report shows 4, 955 total fatalities as of now, while Italy reported an additional 250 new deaths and Iran also announced 85 new deaths.

WHO Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan has cautioned against stigmatising groups of people such as migrants and prisoners amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

“When we speak about their vulnerability, we cannot forget migrants. We cannot forget undocumented workers. We cannot forget prisoners in prisons. They may be serving a sentence, but they deserve no less protection under the law than others. So when we talk about stigma, we also need to really look carefully at exclusion.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

[Source: Aljazeera]