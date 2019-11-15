World
Worldwide coronavirus death toll rises to 1,107
CNN
February 12, 2020 12:57 pm
A Chinese worker wears a protective mask as he disinfects outside common areas at an office building on Sunday, February 10, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images. [Source: CNN]
The Hubei health authority in China has reported that 94 more people died of the coronavirus in the today, raising the death toll in the epicentre to 1,068.
This brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 1,105.
The global death toll is at least 1,107, with one death in Hong Kong and one death in the Philippines.
Article continues after advertisement
Meanwhile, all 195 coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China who were quarantined in California in the United States have completed their 14-day quarantine period.
There were no cases of coronavirus identified in the group.