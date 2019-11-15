Worldwide coronavirus death toll rises to 1,107

The Hubei health authority in China has reported that 94 more people died of the coronavirus in the today, raising the death toll in the epicentre to 1,068.

This brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 1,105.

The global death toll is at least 1,107, with one death in Hong Kong and one death in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, all 195 coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China who were quarantined in California in the United States have completed their 14-day quarantine period.

There were no cases of coronavirus identified in the group.