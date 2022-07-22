World's oldest captive male panda, dies at 35 in Hong Kong

A bouquet of flowers is placed to mourn the death of Chinese giant panda An An at the Ocean Park of Hong Kong.[Source: NZ Herald]

The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.

An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999.

The female panda, Jia Jia, died in 2016 at 38, making her the oldest-ever panda in captivity.

Article continues after advertisement

Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and built bonds with locals and tourists.

“An An has brought us fond memories with numerous heart-warming moments. His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed,” Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, said in a statement.

An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas.

Over the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from visitors at the park as his health worsened.

He stopped eating solid food and was significantly less active in recent days.

Last week, hundreds left comments on an Ocean Park post about An An’s condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.