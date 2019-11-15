'World's best airport' warns of prolonged crisis

Singapore’s Changi Airport has warned of a “daunting period” ahead as the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating.
The Asian transit hub is regularly voted the world’s best airport.
Changi has suspended operations in two terminals as flights have dropped to the lowest levels in its history.
It has also suspended the construction of a fifth terminal for at least two years.
