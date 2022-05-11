Sri Lanka unrest flares despite curfew

[Source: BBC News]

A curfew is in force across Sri Lanka after mobs burned down homes belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger at the economic crisis.

The overnight violence capped a day of unrest that saw PM Mahinda Rajapaksa quit, but this failed to bring calm.

Crowds besieged his residence and he was evacuated in a pre-dawn operation amid tear gas and warning shots.

Protests are continuing despite the curfew. Seven people have died and 200 have been injured since Monday.

The island-wide curfew has been extended to this morning as authorities seek to quell the violence.