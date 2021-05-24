Home

Russia is failing to gain control of Ukraine airspace, UK says

BBC NEWS
March 20, 2022 1:18 pm

The UK Defence says Russia is failing to gain control of Ukraine airspace – one of Moscow’s principle objectives.

The ministry’s latest intelligence update says Russia “has failed to gain control of the air and is largely relying on stand-off weapons” launched from Russian airspace.

The Ministry says gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principle objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress.

Ukraine has just entered the early hours of Sunday morning and day 25 of the war.

The mayor of Mariupol says there are intense street battles in the city centre hampering efforts to rescue the hundreds of people still trapped in the basement of a bombed theatre.

Russian forces have encircled the southern port city, which has faced days of heavy bombardment.

He also says several thousand residents from the besieged city have been sent to Russia.

The UN’s human rights office says at least 847 civilians, including 64 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, mostly by shelling and airstrikes. But it says the true total is likely to be much higher.

More than 3.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine across the western border, and around two million more are displaced within the country.

