World: Putin preparing for long war in Ukraine: US spy chief

[Source: BBC News]

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines tells a Senate hearing the next few months could see Russian actions escalate and become more unpredictable.

She warns Russia could seek a land bridge to the breakaway Moldovan territory of Transnistria.

Haines says that the current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 44 civilians have been found in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Ukrainian city of Izyum.

The UN human rights monitoring mission in the country says thousand more civilians have died in Ukraine during the war than previously estimated.

The Ukrainian Deputy PM says there are more than 1,000 troops trapped in the plant, including hundreds who are injured.