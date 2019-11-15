World number one 'so sorry' after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic said he is “so sorry” after becoming the latest tennis player to test positive for COVID-19.

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition.

Djokovic, 33, played fellow Serb Troicki in the first event in Belgrade.

In a post on Twitter, Djokovic said it had been “too soon” to stage the tournament.

He said the tournament had been organised with “a pure heart”, “good intentions” and a belief that they had “met all health protocols”.

The remaining Adria Tour events in Banja Luka and Sarajevo have now been cancelled Djokovic’s brother Djordje, who is a director of the tournament, has confirmed.

Britain’s Andy Murray said the positive tests were a “lesson for us”, while Australian Nick Kyrgios called playing a “bone-headed decision”.

A statement on Djokovic’s website said: “Immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade [after the second event] Novak was tested along with all members of the family and the team with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar. He is not showing any symptoms.”