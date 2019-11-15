Home

World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine

| @BBCWorld
May 4, 2020 5:54 pm
Scientists in Beijing carrying out one of dozens of research projects into potential vaccines. [Source: BBC]

European leaders have pledged support for a plan to raise €7.5bn (£6.6bn; $8.3bn) to find a coronavirus vaccine in a jointly signed open letter.

The Brussels-led initiative was set out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

The promises come ahead of an online pledging conference on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge countries to “pull together” to meet “the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes”.

Mr Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care with COVID-19, will also confirm the UK’s pledge of £388m for vaccine research, testing and treatment.

The conference will be co-hosted by the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia and the European Commission.

The UN says a return to normal life will only be possible with a vaccine.

