World leaders to hold aid summit

BBC
August 9, 2020 4:33 pm
[Source: BBC]

International leaders will hold talks to raise aid for Beirut after the massive explosion which devastated the Lebanese capital last Wednesday.

The virtual conference is being set up by France and the United Nations.

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to join the call.

Officials estimate the blast at the warehouse, which stored 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, caused up to $15 billion in damage.

The explosion left at least 158 people dead, 5,000 injured and 300,000 homeless.

In a televised address, Lebanese PM Hassan Diab said he would ask for early elections as a way out of the crisis. The issue will be discussed in cabinet on Monday.

Lebanon was already mired in a deep economic crisis and struggling to tackle the coronavirus pandemic before the explosion tore through Beirut.

