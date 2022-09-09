World leaders remember a 'kind-hearted Queen'

[Source: BBC]

World leaders and dignitaries have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

They have honoured her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as the Queen’s sense of humour and kindness.

France’s Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, remembering “a kind-hearted queen” who was “a friend of France”.

And former US President Barack Obama said the Queen had “captivated the world” with a “reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic”.

Describing his visit to the UK in 2021 as president, Mr Biden said “she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom”.

Queen Elizabeth II met 14 US presidents during her reign.