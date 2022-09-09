World leaders remember a 'kind-hearted Queen'

Then-President Barack Obama and Her Majesty at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2011. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

World leaders and dignitaries have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

They have honoured her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as the Queen’s sense of humour and kindness.

France’s Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, remembering “a kind-hearted queen” who was “a friend of France”.

And former US President Barack Obama said the Queen had “captivated the world” with a “reign defined by grace, elegance and a tireless work ethic”.

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance,” Mr Obama, who met the Queen on several occasions, said in a statement.

Current US President Joe Biden – who first met Her Majesty 40 years ago – described her as “more than a monarch – she defined an era”.

Remembering his visit to the UK in 2021 as president, Mr Biden said “she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom”.

Queen Elizabeth II met 13 US presidents during her reign.