World leaders and royals send heartfelt sympathy

Monarchs, heads of state and PMs across the world, both past and present, have been sending heartfelt tributes following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99.

Along with tributes from Europe’s royal households, many Commonwealth nations praised his exceptional public service.

They paid tribute to a life of duty, purpose, and devotion to the Queen.

Article continues after advertisement

US President Joe Biden also sent condolences, hailing the duke’s World War Two service, his environmental activities and charitable concerns.

“He was a heck of a guy his lifetime of service in the United Kingdom and the old Commonwealth was visible for everybody for a long time and his bravery serving in world war II as well as his champion in the environment.”

All living former US presidents also sent touching tributes.

The duke, whose death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday, accompanied the Queen during hundreds of overseas visits.