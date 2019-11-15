World in 'uncharted territory'

The World Health Organisation says the COVID-19 is “unique” but stresses it can be contained.

US President Donald Trump has urged pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine quickly.

BBC reports that Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal confirm their first cases.

South Korea has reported 477 new cases and three more deaths while Australia’s central bank cuts interest rates in response to outbreak.

Twitter tells staff in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea to work from home.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will fly 533 residents back from Wuhan.