World in 'uncharted territory'

| @BBCWorld
March 3, 2020 6:04 pm
The WHO insists containment measures can still "push this virus back" [Source: BBC]

The World Health Organisation says the COVID-19 is “unique” but stresses it can be contained.

US President Donald Trump has urged pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine quickly.

BBC reports that Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal confirm their first cases.

South Korea has reported 477 new cases and three more deaths while Australia’s central bank cuts interest rates in response to outbreak.

Twitter tells staff in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea to work from home.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will fly 533 residents back from Wuhan.

