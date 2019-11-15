Home

World Health Organisation team in China not visiting COVID-19 outbreak epicentre

TVNZ
February 18, 2020 3:44 pm
Medical workers move a person who died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. [Source: TVNZ]

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) team in China is not visiting the COVID-19 outbreak epicentre in Hubei province, according to Chinese media.

Global Times reports the expert team – including American experts – has arrived in Beijing and will visit South China’s Guangdong Province and Southwest China’s Sichuan Province to study the nation’s “prevention and control work on the novel coronavirus.”

The news comes as the WHO’s relationship with China has been called into question by some news outlets – including CNN – after being quick to praise China over its containment efforts despite the nation’s troubled past when it comes to transparency.

There have been over 1800 deaths and just over 73,000 cases worldwide from COVID-19.

 

