World facing moment of peril over Ukraine – UN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been speaking at the organization’s headquarters in New York now, warning that the world is facing a moment of peril over the Ukraine and Russia tensions.

Addressing the UN’s General Assembly, which is meeting to discuss Ukraine, Guterres says it is time for restraint, reason, and de-escalation to avoid a scale and severity of need unseen for many years.

He says it is time to establish a ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and negotiation.

Guterres says he is fully committed to resolving this crisis without further bloodshed.

It’s understood Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova are among the names on the European Union’s sanctions list.

The bloc’s initial package, announced yesterday, was officially adopted by the EU today.

Sources have indicated the two will be among those subject to an EU travel ban and have their assets frozen.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has urged citizens living in Russia to leave the country immediately.

Up to two million Ukrainians are believed to live permanently in Russia and many people have families in both countries.

Several Ukrainian government websites are down the target of an apparent cyber-attack.

The country’s top security official says a state of emergency is to be declared in Ukraine, lasting 30 days.