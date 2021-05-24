Home

World

World Bank halts aid after Taliban takeover

| @BBCWorld
August 25, 2021 4:37 pm
[Source: BBC]

The World Bank has halted funding for projects in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

It cited concerns over how the Taliban’s takeover will impact “the country’s development prospects, especially for women”.

The move comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended payments to Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has also frozen the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank that are held in the US.

Since 2002 the Washington-based financial institution has committed more than $5.3bn (£3.9bn) to reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan.

On Friday, the World Bank told staff that its Kabul-based team and their immediate families had been safely evacuated from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

The decision by the World Bank to suspend payments to Afghanistan is the latest financial blow to the country’s new government.

Last week, the IMF announced that Afghanistan will no longer be able to access the global lender’s resources.

Around $440m of new monetary reserves had been set to be made available to the country from 23 August.

