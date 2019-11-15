World Bank increases COVID-19 Response to $14 Billion

The World Bank and IFC’s Boards of Directors approved an increased $14 billion package of fast-track financing to assist companies and countries in their efforts against COVID-19.

The package will strengthen national systems for public health preparedness, including disease containment, diagnosis, and treatment, and support the private sector.

The bulk of the IFC financing will go to financial institutions to enable them to continue to offer trade financing, working-capital support and medium-term financing to private companies struggling with disruptions in supply chains.

The package will also benefit sectors responding to the pandemic, including healthcare and related industries, which face increased demand for services, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.