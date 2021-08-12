Working women in Afghanistan told to stay home

Working women in Afghanistan must stay at home until proper systems are in place to ensure their safety.

A Taliban spokesman has told reporters that it’s a very temporary procedure.

The Taliban, which enforced a strict version of Islamic law when they ran Afghanistan before 2001, retook full control of the country nine days ago.

The UN has highlighted “credible” reports of abuses by Taliban, including executions and restrictions on women.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet says that women’s rights were a “fundamental red line” and urged UN members to create a dedicated body to monitor human rights in Afghanistan.

Other rights violations, including restrictions on women and recruiting child soldiers, were also reported, she told the UN Human Rights Council.

But later yesterday the Taliban spokesman said any restrictions on working women would be short-lived.