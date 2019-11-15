Worker for the Queen at Buckingham Palace contracts COVID-19

A Buckingham Palace worker was diagnosed with coronavirus before the Queen left the capital for Windsor, reports suggest.

The Queen, 93, left London – with her faithful corgi-dachshund mix Candy on her lap – for her Easter break a week earlier than planned.

The aide tested positive for the bug – which has killed 233 and infected 5,018 in the UK alone – after falling ill last week, sources say.

It is not yet known whether the infected staff member got close to the Queen, The Sun reports.

A source told the paper: ‘The Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage.’