Woolies employee stabbed amid chaos in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula

A Woolworths employee trying to collect trolleys has been stabbed by a customer in a major escalation in violence at Australian supermarkets.

As chaotic scenes played out at supermarkets around the nation, police said the 37-year-old was stabbed in the car park of the Rosebud supermarket, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, this afternoon.

It is believed a staff member was collecting trolleys when he was approached by an unknown man and stabbed to the lower body just before 1pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 12.55pm and treated a man for a lower body injury.

A Rosebud man was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to the incident.