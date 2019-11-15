Home

Wonder Woman 1984' records good first weekend

Times of India
December 29, 2020 11:38 am

Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has managed the best box office debuts in the domestic and global markets amidst the pandemic crisis.

According to reports on BoxofficeIndia.com, the film earned an estimated Rs 8 crore nett over the extended holiday weekend.

Keeping in mind that the film was also released on OTT platforms, it recorded a good turnout at theatres as well.

The movie brought together Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for the second time.

Meanwhile, on the international front, the film recorded an estimated collection of $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend in the USA. The film grossed an additional $19.4 million in international markets where it began playing a week earlier.

The global total earned by the film stands at $85 million to date.

Although the collections are far lower than the usual, production house, Warner Bros. nevertheless seized on the returns for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ as the best as could be expected, given the circumstances.

The studio on Sunday announced that it would fast-track a third ‘Wonder Woman’ film, with Jenkins and Gadot returning.

