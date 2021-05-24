Home

World

Women's Tennis Association disagrees with Wimbledon ban

| @BBCWorld
April 21, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: BBC News]

The decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Wimbledon tournament has been criticised by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) as discriminatory.

In a statement, the organisation said it was “disappointed” adding that a key principle “of the WTA is that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination”.

“Individual athletes should not be penalised or prevented from competing due to where they are from, or the decisions made by the governments of their countries,” the statement continues.

The group is now “evaluating its next steps and what actions may be taken regarding these decisions”.

The decision has also been criticised by the ATP.

