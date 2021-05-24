Home

World

Women's rights activists finally free in India

| @BBCWorld
June 30, 2021 3:17 pm
Natasha Narwal (L) and Devangana Kalita were released on bail. [Source: BBC]

When student activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal walked out of Delhi’s Tihar jail recently, it was obvious their 13-month stint in prison had failed to dim their morale.

With wide smiles and fists raised in defiance, the founders of Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) were welcomed by friends and family with cheers and chants.

Two weeks since their release on bail, they tell the BBC that they are “still adjusting to this new reality” and their fight to make the world a better, more inclusive place will continue.

Pinjra Tod was created to fight misogyny and discriminatory rules on college campuses – hostels for female students were locked up at dusk while male students rarely had curfew timings.

Over time, the movement resulted in many hostels easing restrictions for female students.

