[Source: 1News]

A woman has died after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Henderson on Tuesday night.

Police say one person is in custody after the incident.

Officers responded to shots being fired at an address on Newington Road shortly before 9pm.

The woman was found at the scene with critical injuries.

First aid was given immediately but the woman died at the scene.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.