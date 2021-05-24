Woman convicted of gang rape lie wins appeal

A British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyprus has had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.

The woman, then 19, told Cypriot police she had been raped by 12 Israeli men and boys in Ayia Napa in July 2019.

The Derbyshire teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.

Article continues after advertisement

Her conviction was overturned at the Supreme Court in Cyprus.

The woman’s case had outraged women’s rights campaigners, who gathered outside court ahead of the decision being handed down on Monday.

The appeal succeeded on the grounds that the original conviction for public mischief was unsafe.

The woman, who is now 21, did not have to serve her original four-month sentence in prison as it had been suspended by the judge.

However, barrister Michael Polak, from Justice Abroad, said she had wanted to get the conviction overturned in order to clear her name.

The woman’s family now want the original rape allegations she made to be investigated, in order for her to get “true justice”.