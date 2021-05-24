Wisconsin: Police name victims after car ploughs into Waukesha Christmas parade

Wisconsin officials have identified five victims, aged between 52 and 81, who were killed by a speeding vehicle that ploughed into a Christmas parade.

Police also named Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, 39, as the driver of the SUV that injured 48 people, including several young children, in Waukesha.

Officials are seeking five counts of intentional homicide. Police say he had been fleeing a domestic disturbance.

They added that Sunday’s incident was not an act of terrorism.

Dozens remain in hospital. Police said the injured were taken to six area hospitals by first responders as well as other residents who were at the parade.

Eighteen children were admitted after the incident, the Children’s Wisconsin paediatric hospital told reporters on Monday.

Care providers described the incident as one of the state’s largest mass casualty events involving children in recent history. Physicians said some children sustained serious head injuries and broken bones.

The injured range in age from three to 16 and include three sets of siblings, medical staff said. Ten children required treatment in the intensive care unit.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said some of its members “were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions”.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee said one of its priests, multiple parishioners and students at a local Catholic school were also among the injured.