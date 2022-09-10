William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and his wife Catherine are to be the new Prince and Princess of Wales [Source: BBC]

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru,” said the King, who previously held the title.

The King made the comments in his first address to the nation following the death of the Queen, aged 96.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,” he said.

He added that they would help “bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given”.

The pair will also take the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, previously held by the King and Camilla, the new Queen Consort.

The King added that the Prince of Wales title was one he had “been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty”.

Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago, Princess Catherine is said to “appreciate the history”, but will “want to look to the future as she creates her own path”, a source said.

She has become the first since Princess Diana to use the well-known title, one that was also previously Camilla’s but which she never used.

Catherine described Diana as “an inspirational woman to look up to” following her engagement to Prince William in 2010.

In 2010 Prince William spoke of how no one was trying to fill his mother’s shoes, and said Catherine would make her own destiny.

“There’s no pressure because like Kate said it is about carving your own future. No-one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes. What she did is fantastic.

“It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that.”