William and Harry to unveil Diana statue at Kensington Palace

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex will meet later to unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The event will be William and Harry’s first appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

Commissioned by the brothers in 2017, the statue will stand in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

Article continues after advertisement

At the time, they said they hoped it would help visitors to the palace “reflect on her life and her legacy”.

Harry, who lives in the US with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, arrived in the UK last week in order to complete his quarantine ahead of Thursday’s event.

On Wednesday, he paid a surprise visit to children’s charity WellChild’s awards ceremony for seriously ill children in the UK.

Kensington Palace confirmed that, in addition to the royal brothers, members of Diana’s close family will attend the unveiling, as will the committee that oversaw the statue’s creation and the redesign of the garden that will be its home.

Ian Rank-Broadley, who has a long track record of creating images of the Royal Family, was chosen to sculpt it, and he will also be among the guests.