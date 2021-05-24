Home

World

Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over slapping incident at Oscars

CNN NEWS
March 29, 2022 11:51 am

Will Smith has issued an apology for striking presenter Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

In a post on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Smith called his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith added in his post, “Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive.”

He also included in his note an apology to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” as well as the family of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and those involved with the film for which he won his best actor award on Sunday.

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” he wrote. “I am a work in progress.”

