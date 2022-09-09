Will Prince William and Kate receive new titles?

[Source: ABC News]

Now that Charles is king, his oldest son Prince William becomes heir to the throne and becomes the Duke of Cornwall.

With the new title, William inherits the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate that was established in 1337 to provide financial independence for the heir to the throne and his family.

Kate, formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, inherits the new title of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles still has to appoint his son as the Prince of Wales, which is expected to happen sometime in the coming days.

William, Kate and their three children — Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte — moved this summer from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

With the death of the queen and the ascension of their grandfather Charles to king, George, Louis and Charlotte have each moved up in the line of succession.

Charles’s youngest son Prince Harry is still in the line of succession as he is still a member of the royal family.

He is now fifth in the line of succession, and his two children Archie and Lilibet are now sixth and seventh, respectively.

Harry and his wife Meghan are expected to keep their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.